Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Receives $15.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.89.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. CIBC raised shares of Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter worth $193,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 646.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter worth $1,151,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter worth $3,614,000. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 30.8% in the third quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 1,609,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,851,000 after buying an additional 379,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Primo Water stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,411. Primo Water has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $517.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

