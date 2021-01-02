Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.98

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.98 and traded as high as $68.95. Preformed Line Products shares last traded at $68.44, with a volume of 6,439 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Preformed Line Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.27 and its 200-day moving average is $54.98. The company has a market cap of $336.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.46 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Preformed Line Products by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 325.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.97% of the company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. It offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

