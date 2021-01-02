Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.16.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) stock opened at C$20.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$286.74 million and a PE ratio of -3.39. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52-week low of C$7.80 and a 52-week high of C$43.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.67.

Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$164.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post -12.1431881 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO) news, Director Brian James Gibson sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.93, for a total value of C$26,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,500 shares in the company, valued at C$112,995. Insiders have sold 38,984 shares of company stock valued at $45,947 over the last 90 days.

About Precision Drilling Co. (PD.TO)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

