PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Receives $17.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.08.

Several research firms have issued reports on PQG. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Get PQ Group alerts:

NYSE:PQG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.26. 187,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47. PQ Group has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.87.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). PQ Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PQ Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PQG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in PQ Group by 64.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of PQ Group by 110.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.