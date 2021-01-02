Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.46

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.46 and traded as high as $29.60. Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) shares last traded at $29.23, with a volume of 3,294,223 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on POW shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.40, a quick ratio of 66.28 and a current ratio of 79.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.97 billion and a PE ratio of 11.03.

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$14.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.3604278 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

