Pmeer Trading 1.2% Higher Today (PMEER)

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Pmeer has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pmeer has traded flat against the dollar. One Pmeer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00028127 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00116913 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.40 or 0.00505023 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00140571 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00270462 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00018427 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003261 BTC.

About Pmeer

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. The official website for Pmeer is www.qitmeer.net

Buying and Selling Pmeer

Pmeer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

