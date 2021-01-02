PlutusDeFi Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges (PLT)

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. PlutusDeFi has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlutusDeFi has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar. One PlutusDeFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PlutusDeFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00028471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00120060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.04 or 0.00520939 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00144356 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00277917 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00018652 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003281 BTC.

About PlutusDeFi

PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 tokens. The official message board for PlutusDeFi is medium.com/plutusdefi . PlutusDeFi’s official website is plutusdefi.com

PlutusDeFi Token Trading

PlutusDeFi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlutusDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlutusDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlutusDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlutusDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.