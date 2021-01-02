Playkey Price Tops $0.0098 on Major Exchanges (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Playkey token can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a market capitalization of $147,214.26 and approximately $41,109.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Playkey has traded up 26.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Playkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00039669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00300984 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017454 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00027666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $573.32 or 0.01958292 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,061,944 tokens. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.