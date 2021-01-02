PiplCoin (PIPL) Market Cap Reaches $169,731.75

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded up 237.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One PiplCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PiplCoin has a market capitalization of $169,731.75 and approximately $21.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PiplCoin

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 tokens. PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

PiplCoin Token Trading

PiplCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

