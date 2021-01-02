Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $71.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pinterest is benefiting from user base expansion boosted by coronavirus-led lockdown. Availability of features like Today and Shop tab for Pinners are key catalysts. Moreover, enhanced product offerings, wider Pinner and advertiser base, simplified ad systems through Verified Merchant Program and Pinterest Partners Program for small businesses are key catalysts. Growing Gen Z and millennial user base is a driver in the long haul. Additionally, partnership with Shopify is helping smaller merchants to get on Pinterest. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, growing expenses to expand domestically and internationally will weigh on profits in the near term. Pinterest withdrew its 2020 revenue guidance, citing adverse impact of the coronavirus outbreak on its advertising revenues.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Pinterest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.29.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $65.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.48. Pinterest has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $75.44.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.71 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $4,573,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 9,767 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $703,224.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,814,924 shares of company stock worth $169,271,601.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,134,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,136 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,736,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,828,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,961,000 after purchasing an additional 810,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,059,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,727 shares during the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

