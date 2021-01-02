PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Stock Price Up 0.6%

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ)’s share price rose 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $88.70 and last traded at $88.62. Approximately 53,749 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 101,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.11.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.41 and a 200 day moving average of $86.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTPZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Addison Capital Co bought a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.9% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

