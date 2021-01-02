Pigeoncoin Market Cap Hits $310,444.31 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $310,444.31 and $23,435.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000126 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 6,890,899,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.