Phoenixcoin Trading Down 70.7% This Week (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 58.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 70.7% lower against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $158,392.02 and $138.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,743.31 or 1.00583998 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00024353 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006510 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00016923 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.77 or 0.00281910 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.67 or 0.00432131 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00139431 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001910 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00042427 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 81,202,600 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

