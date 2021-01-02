Phala.Network Market Capitalization Tops $15.17 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded 30.2% higher against the US dollar. Phala.Network has a market cap of $15.17 million and approximately $10.85 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala.Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00028960 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00127186 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00179147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.91 or 0.00554498 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00300406 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00049792 BTC.

Phala.Network Profile

Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,163,325 coins. The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

Phala.Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using U.S. dollars.

