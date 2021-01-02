Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) (TSE:PRQ) Shares Gap Up to $0.20

Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) (TSE:PRQ)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.22. Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 1,500 shares traded.

PRQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James set a C$0.05 target price on Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,214.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11.

Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) (TSE:PRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.84 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PRQ)

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company primarily holds a 54% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 28,931 net acres of undeveloped and 13,631 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

