PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PETQ. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PetIQ from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

Shares of PETQ opened at $38.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.16. PetIQ has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.72, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.28). PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $162.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.90 million. Analysts predict that PetIQ will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of PetIQ by 2.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in PetIQ by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

