Peter S. Kirlin Sells 11,975 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 11,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $131,365.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,684,241.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Photronics stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.81 million, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.79. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $149.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.87 million. Photronics had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Photronics by 174.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Photronics during the second quarter worth $112,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Photronics during the second quarter worth $123,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Photronics by 13.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Photronics by 10.5% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

PLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

