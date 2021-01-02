People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PBCT. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.22.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.57 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 57.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,031.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 30.1% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

