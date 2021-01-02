Pengana Private Equity Trust (PE1.AX) (ASX:PE1) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03

Pengana Private Equity Trust (PE1.AX) (ASX:PE1) declared a interim dividend on Friday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Pengana Private Equity Trust (PE1.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.39.

