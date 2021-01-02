Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $22.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $31.72.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $52.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.46 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 6.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Timothy E. Doyle bought 2,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $34,660.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,282.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director F Duffield Meyercord bought 1,500 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,182 shares in the company, valued at $37,203.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $103,650 over the last ninety days. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGC. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 22,847 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 41,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 45,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

