Paxos Standard (PAX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $111.46 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, Paxos Standard has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $244.69 million and $111.46 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX, Crex24, CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000113 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Crex24, TOKOK, Coinall, Hotbit, DDEX, FCoin, ZB.COM, HitBTC, BW.com, CoinPlace, KuCoin, Kyber Network, CoinBene, BitMax, Bit-Z, CoinExchange, MXC, Iquant, BCEX, Coinsuper, DigiFinex, CoinEx, SouthXchange, Bitfinex, OKEx, OKCoin, Bittrex, Sistemkoin, ABCC, Gate.io, BigONE, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, WazirX, Bitrue, P2PB2B, Coinbit, Binance and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.