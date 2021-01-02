Parachute Hits Market Cap of $1.42 Million (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 1st. Parachute has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $177,466.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00015692 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002613 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000127 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Parachute's total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 582,212,081 tokens. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

