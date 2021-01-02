PAE Incorporated (NYSE:PAE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

PAE Incorporated (NYSE:PAE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PAE in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of PAE stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.18. 158,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,843. PAE has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.19.

PAE (NYSE:PAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $666.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.64 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PAE stock. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PAE Incorporated (NYSE:PAE) by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,000 shares during the quarter. PAE makes up approximately 1.0% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of PAE worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PAE Incorporated provides integrated services to support missions worldwide. The company offers defense support services specializing in aviation and ground vehicle maintenance at various levels, including aerospace ground equipment and precision measurement equipment; exercise/event planning, staging, and life support; logistics services that include supply chain management, warehousing, and training and curriculum development; base operations support, including engineering design/project management; facility operations and trade shops; utilities operations and maintenance; IT communications; transportation; morale welfare and recreation; billeting and dining/galley operations; federal health services; and clinic management and medical professional staffing.

