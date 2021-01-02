Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.79

Shares of Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.79 and traded as high as $5.70. Pacific Ethanol shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 4,191,398 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEIX shares. ValuEngine lowered Pacific Ethanol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Pacific Ethanol from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Ethanol from $3.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Pacific Ethanol in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $371.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.82.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $204.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacific Ethanol, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 37,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $223,817.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 130,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,204.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Pacific Ethanol by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Pacific Ethanol in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,146,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Ethanol in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Pacific Ethanol in the 3rd quarter worth $6,716,000. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEIX)

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

