OSA Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,714.00 (OSA)

OSA Token (CURRENCY:OSA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. OSA Token has a market cap of $98,391.76 and $2,714.00 worth of OSA Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OSA Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, OSA Token has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OSA Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00039757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.85 or 0.00297807 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00017886 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00028388 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $577.62 or 0.01958143 BTC.

OSA Token Token Profile

OSA Token (OSA) is a token. It was first traded on April 9th, 2018. OSA Token’s total supply is 2,256,642,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,389,796,615 tokens. The official website for OSA Token is token.osadc.io/en . OSA Token’s official Twitter account is @global_OSADC . The official message board for OSA Token is medium.com/osadc

Buying and Selling OSA Token

OSA Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OSA Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OSA Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OSA Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OSA Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OSA Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.