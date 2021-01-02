Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) Trading Down 0.9%

Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.10. Approximately 118,823 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 259,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.87. The firm has a market cap of C$277.88 million and a P/E ratio of -13.92.

Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orezone Gold Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick Downey purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,752,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,229,725.

Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) Company Profile (CVE:ORE)

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

