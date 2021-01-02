Orbs (ORBS) Price Reaches $0.0128 on Exchanges

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Orbs has a market cap of $28.54 million and $621,530.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbs token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, ProBit Exchange, Bittrex and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00028931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00118364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00514350 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00142316 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00273903 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00018541 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Orbs Token Profile

Orbs’ launch date was May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 tokens. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

