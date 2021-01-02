Orbital Energy Group (NYSE:OEG) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:OEG) dropped 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 8,900,434 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 554% from the average daily volume of 1,360,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82.

Orbital Energy Group (NYSE:OEG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEG. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Orbital Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in Orbital Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile (NYSE:OEG)

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

