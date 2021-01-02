Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Shares Down 8.5%

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) dropped 8.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 10,266,466 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 16,342,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

ONTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49. The firm has a market cap of $86.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.93.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,357.71% and a negative return on equity of 214.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $59,000. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 78.4% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 284,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 125,117 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3,020.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 320,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. 5.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

