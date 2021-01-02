Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.59.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 11,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $1,032,733.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,046,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
OLLI stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.77. The company had a trading volume of 953,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.80 and a 200 day moving average of $93.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $112.58.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
