Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.59.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 11,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $1,032,733.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,046,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 118.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3,041.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

OLLI stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.77. The company had a trading volume of 953,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.80 and a 200 day moving average of $93.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $112.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

