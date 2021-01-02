Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 100.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 92.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $18.57. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.89 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.62%.

ONB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Old National Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

