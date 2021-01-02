OAX (OAX) Trading 47.1% Higher This Week

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 29% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One OAX token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OAX has a total market cap of $8.71 million and $1.90 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OAX has traded up 47.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00037863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.68 or 0.00266739 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015433 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00025646 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $606.04 or 0.01908989 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,071,494 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The official website for OAX is oax.org

