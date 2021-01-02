Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO) (TSE:NRI) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.85

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO) (TSE:NRI) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and traded as high as $0.92. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO) shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 17,200 shares traded.

Separately, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The stock has a market cap of C$10.36 million and a P/E ratio of -1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 608.04.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO) (TSE:NRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$16.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:NRI)

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc, a healthcare company, provides prescription and non-prescription products for pain, allergy, and dermatology in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Business, Production and Service Business, and Licensing and Royalty Business.

