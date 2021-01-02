Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Shares Up 0.1%

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.78 and last traded at $8.74. 290,580 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 381,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JFR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

