Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) (LON:NUM) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $332.52

Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) (LON:NUM) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $332.52 and traded as low as $321.35. Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) shares last traded at $338.50, with a volume of 13,589 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 333.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 307.33. The stock has a market cap of £353.96 million and a P/E ratio of 12.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L)’s previous dividend of $5.50. Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L)’s payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

In other news, insider Andrew Mark Holloway sold 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.36), for a total value of £16,613.16 ($21,705.20).

Numis Co. Plc (NUM.L) Company Profile (LON:NUM)

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of institutional stockbroking and corporate advisory services in the United Kingdom and the Unites States. The company offers research services with investment perspective; stockbroking services to the United Kingdom, European, the United States, and International investment funds; and research, sales, trading, and corporate broking/finance services focusing on quoted equity, private equity, infrastructure, property, debt, and other alternative assets for a range of institutional investors, family offices, and private client wealth managers.

