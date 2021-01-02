Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $87.11

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $87.11 and traded as high as $94.53. Novartis shares last traded at $94.43, with a volume of 913,373 shares trading hands.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $216.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.11.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.4% during the third quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 2.8% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in Novartis by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 9.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novartis (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

