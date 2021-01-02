Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Novanta in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Novanta from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Novanta stock opened at $118.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.52. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.13. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $127.91.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.37 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Novanta will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $460,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,570,529.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $811,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,417,936 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Novanta in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,501,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 35.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,552,000 after acquiring an additional 153,336 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 34,164.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after acquiring an additional 139,731 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 71.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,283,000 after acquiring an additional 80,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 281.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after acquiring an additional 78,573 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

