NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $630.24 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) will report sales of $630.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $630.00 million to $630.40 million. NortonLifeLock posted sales of $649.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full-year sales of $2.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 70.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 8,403 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 124.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the second quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 4.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

