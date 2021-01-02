Northern Superior Resources Inc. (SUP.V) (CVE:SUP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.55

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (SUP.V) (CVE:SUP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.50, with a volume of 58631 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.44.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.80.

About Northern Superior Resources Inc. (SUP.V) (CVE:SUP)

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and QuÃ©bec, Canada. It also explores for silver and copper. The company focuses on exploring its 100% owned properties, such as the Croteau Est property, which consists of 237 claims covering an area of approximately 12,454 hectares located in west-central QuÃ©bec; and the Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning that covers an area of 47,796 hectares located in northwestern Ontario.

