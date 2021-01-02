Noir (NOR) Market Cap Reaches $499,539.76

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Noir has a market cap of $499,539.76 and approximately $1,000.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Noir has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00028407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00126710 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00178530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.47 or 0.00554157 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00299239 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00048982 BTC.

About Noir

Noir’s total supply is 20,403,559 coins. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

