NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) VP Sells $2,843,200.00 in Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NKE stock opened at $141.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $222.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 69.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in NIKE by 10.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in NIKE by 3.3% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $1,001,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in NIKE by 9.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 13,809 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

