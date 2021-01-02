NewYorkCoin Hits Market Cap of $2.18 Million (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $2.18 million and $1,137.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.29 or 0.00426170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 79.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000179 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,754,930,588 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

