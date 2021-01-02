New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.61

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and traded as high as $2.92. New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 1,393,700 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on NGD shares. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.20 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.10 to C$2.35 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. CSFB set a C$1.70 price objective on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.70 price target on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.11, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.33.

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$231.47 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

