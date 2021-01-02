NeutriSci International Inc. (NU.V) (CVE:NU) Stock Price Up 8.3%

NeutriSci International Inc. (NU.V) (CVE:NU) rose 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 283,940 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 277,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.49 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.

About NeutriSci International Inc. (NU.V) (CVE:NU)

NeutriSci International Inc develops, markets, and distributes nutraceutical products in Canada. Its products include Neuenergy, an energy chewable tablet that provides focus and mental clarity; and BluScience, a nutraceutical product. The company sells its products through a distribution network of retail and online channels.

