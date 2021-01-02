Neumark (NEU) Price Up 4.8% Over Last Week

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Neumark token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neumark has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neumark has a market capitalization of $4.57 million and $5,641.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Neumark

NEU is a token. Its launch date was November 12th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 67,346,838 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,828,998 tokens. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neumark’s official website is neufund.org . Neumark’s official message board is blog.neufund.org

Neumark Token Trading

Neumark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

