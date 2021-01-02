Neumark Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6,530.00 (NEU)

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Neumark token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000416 BTC on exchanges. Neumark has a market capitalization of $4.79 million and $6,530.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neumark has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00037199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.26 or 0.00261025 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014929 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00025250 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $612.32 or 0.01852964 BTC.

Neumark Token Profile

NEU is a token. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 67,342,381 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,824,541 tokens. Neumark’s official message board is blog.neufund.org . The official website for Neumark is neufund.org . The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Neumark Token Trading

Neumark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neumark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neumark using one of the exchanges listed above.

