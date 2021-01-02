Neenah (NYSE:NP) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Neenah (NYSE:NP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neenah from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Neenah from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Neenah from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Neenah currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Get Neenah alerts:

NP opened at $55.32 on Friday. Neenah has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $72.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.81 and a beta of 1.48.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.29. Neenah had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $190.70 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neenah will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Neenah by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,840,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,981,000 after buying an additional 115,655 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Neenah by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 664,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,896,000 after buying an additional 30,957 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Neenah by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,019,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Neenah by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after buying an additional 29,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Neenah by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after buying an additional 79,937 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.