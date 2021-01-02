Needham & Company LLC Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $110.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.96.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials stock opened at $86.30 on Wednesday. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.38 and a 200 day moving average of $67.18.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.