NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NBTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NBT Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.10. The company had a trading volume of 113,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,496. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. NBT Bancorp has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $41.27.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $115.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.07 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

In related news, Director Jack H. Webb sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,118.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 42.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 63.6% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 46,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,905,000 after purchasing an additional 70,088 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 55.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 62,079 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 312.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

