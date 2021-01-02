Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Navient from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.73. Navient has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Navient by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Navient by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 18,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Navient by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Navient by 549.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

